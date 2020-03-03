|
|
MARGIE MAE TYLER HOLSTINE, 64, of Alum Creek, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at CAMC-Memorial, Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer & Louise Kirk Tyler, husband, Dempsey, twin brother, Jackie Tyler, and brothers, Kelly, Elmer Jr., & sisters, Mary and Norene.
Margie last attended Olcott Community Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Wilma (Richard) Tyler of Alum Creek, Jane Hitchcock, of Hamlin, Evelyn (Bo) Dunlap of McCorkle, Reba (George) Gibson of Alum Creek, Opal (Donald) Collins of Florida, brother, Hassel (Diana) Tyler of Alum Creek, special niece, Melissa Tyler and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Graley officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 3, 2020