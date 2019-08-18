|
MARGOT DEAN GROSE, 84, of Charleston, passed away August 16, 2019, at home after a long illness.
Margot was born December 23, 1934, to the late Thomas Conway Parrish and Adeline Damewood Parrish. She was a member of the Church of the Latter Day Saints, Sissonville.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 65 years, Charles W. "Bill" Grose of Charleston; children, Debra Kay Grose of Charleston, Sharon Lynn Burdette (Pat) of Reedy, Catherine Ann Huffman (Gary) of North Carolina, Peggy Sue Thomas of Petersburg, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and five great - great - grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019