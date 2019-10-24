|
MARGUERITE (BETTINGER) WALKER passed away at Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va., on October 17, 2019, at age 99.
The daughter of Ara Mitchell and Charles Thomas Bettinger, she was predeceased by her parents, husband James Joseph Walker, brothers Claude Bettinger and Charles Thomas Bettinger, and granddaughter Elizabeth Walker.
She is survived by sons James "Jay" Walker (Helen) of Charleston, S.C., Charles "Hank" Walker (Barbara) of Charleston, W.Va., and William Walker (Susan) of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren Carlton, Matthew, Annie, Evan, Saran, Brian; and great-granddaughter Rosalyn.
Marguerite grew up in Charleston, W.Va., where she married and raised her family. After many years of happy retirement with her husband "Hook" in Savannah, Ga., they returned to Charleston in 2006. They especially loved summers and family time at their farm in Gap Mills, W.Va.
Marguerite graduated from Charleston High School, Salem Women's College (N.C.), and taught Home Economics in Kanawha County Schools prior to raising her family. A talented seamstress and quilter, watercolor artist, gardener, and dancer, she was also a member of Charleston Figure Skating Club, Charleston Symphony, a Cub Scout Den Mother, Sunday School teacher, and a docent at the WV Governor's Mansion and the Davenport House in Savannah, Ga. She was a devoted member of Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, Wilmington Island Methodist in Savannah, and Gap Mills United Methodist.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston.
Donations in Marguerite's memory may be made to Christ Church United Methodist or .
Bollinger Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019