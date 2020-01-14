|
MARIA MADONNA McCALLISTER, 89, of Griffithsville, WV, went to be with the Lord January 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 1, 1930 in Mannington, WV.
Maria was raised in Mannington where she graduated from Mannington High School in 1948. Upon her marriage she moved to Griffithsville. She was a member and faithfully attended Amy Missionary Baptist Church and Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church. She was known for sending cards to everyone.
Maria was preceded in death by parents Alpha Paul and Frances Straight, husband Wattie D. McCallister, Sr., daughter Frances Palmer, son Ricky McCallister, and brother Ronald Straight.
She is survived by son Wattie (Edith) McCallister, Jr., daughter Donna (Gary) Holley of Griffithsville, WV, and brother Paul Straight of Fairmont, WV, grandchildren, Krisann (Ashley) Blair of Jackson, TN, Bruce McCallister, Jesse McCallister, Dee Dee (Michael) Browning, Michael Holbert, Patrick Holley, Josh (Jennifer) Holley of Griffithsville, WV, and Maria McCallister of Charleston, WV.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Blair, Aaron (Destiny) Blair of Jackson, TN, Jacob Holley, Shayla Holley, Haley Browning, Colt Browning, Aleigh Holley, Elijah Holley, Zane Holley of Griffithsville and Daisy Huffman of Charleston, WV, and nieces Dawn Ann Biafore of Fairmont, WV and Terri Nichols of Farmington, WV.
Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastors Darrel Searls and special family friend Butch Leadman officiating. Burial will follow at Sansom Cemetery, Garretts Bend. Family and friends will gather from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 14th at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.curryfuneralhome.org
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020