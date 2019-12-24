|
|
Mrs. MARIAN F. (LOVETT) MICHELS, 71, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death her husband, William Michels; father, Robert Lovett; and brother, Bobby.
Marian was a retired florist and member of the Hurricane Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Gladfelter, and son, Brandon Michels; grandchildren, Brooke White, Joshua Gladfelter, Austin Gladfelter, Kaleb Gladfelter; great - grandchildren, Bella Rose White and Montgomery White; mother, Betty Lovett; and sister, Rebecca Akers.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Phil Bower officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019