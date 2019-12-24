Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Michels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian (Lovett) Michels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Mrs. MARIAN F. (LOVETT) MICHELS, 71, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death her husband, William Michels; father, Robert Lovett; and brother, Bobby.
Marian was a retired florist and member of the Hurricane Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Gladfelter, and son, Brandon Michels; grandchildren, Brooke White, Joshua Gladfelter, Austin Gladfelter, Kaleb Gladfelter; great - grandchildren, Bella Rose White and Montgomery White; mother, Betty Lovett; and sister, Rebecca Akers.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Phil Bower officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -