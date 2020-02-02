Home

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Marie Johnson Obituary
MARIE CRAIG DOOLEY JOHNSON: January 20, 1921 - January 31, 2020.
Marie was born to George W. and Willie Craig in Arbuckle, W.Va., where she spent her childhood. She married John C. Dooley in August 1942, with whom she had three daughters, Sharon (Philip) Ferrell of Scott Depot, W.Va., Doris (Charlie) Myers of Elliotsville, Ind., and Linda (Chuck) Simpson of Lakewood, Fla. They spent most of their married lives in St. Albans, W.Va. She was widowed in October 1974.
She subsequently married William W. Johnson in November 1981. They lived in Eleanor, W.Va., until his death in 1995. In 2002, Marie moved in with her daughter, Sharon, and lived with her until moving into assisted living in 2016.
She started work as a nurse aide at Thomas Memorial Hospital and from there she went on to work at the Department of Rehabilitation in Institute for several years. She was then hired as a homemaker by the State of West Virginia where she went to individual homes to teach her many homemaking skills. She retired in 1983.
She was a active member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Red House, W.Va., where she enjoyed the fellowship of the members there until her health deteriorated to the point she was unable to attend on a regular basis. Her pastor, Mike Hanna, has continued to be a large part of her life.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers and three sisters. She is succeeded by her three children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great - grandchildren and five great - great - grandchildren.
Celebration of Marie's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., with Pastor Mike Hanna officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
