MARIE L. PRYOR, 77, of Charleston, W.Va.,
went home to be with the Lord, Monday, March, 30, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Debbie, Kevin, Tina Watkins, Mervina Dogan of Charleston, W.Va., Lisa (Virgil) Smith of Collierville, Tenn.; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The Memorial Service will be at a later date.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home of Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangement.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
