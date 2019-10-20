Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Marie R. Duke Fogarty

Marie R. Duke Fogarty Obituary

MARIE R. DUKE FOGARTY, 95, of St. Albans, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Putnam Center Nursing Home, Hurricane.
She was born in Ripley, WV, a daughter of the late Wiley Wilson Jones and Georgia Pearl Harrison Jones.
Marie was preceded in death by husband, William O. Fogarty; husband, Charles Donald Duke; brothers, Russel W. Jones, Ofa H. Jones, Ernest H. Jones, Alfred R. Jones; and sister, Rebeca A. Jones.
Marie was a homemaker and a member of the Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans. She was a graduate of Winfield High School.
She is survived by her son, Patrick William Fogarty and wife Russie McDerment-Fogarty of St. Albans, WV; daughter, Lora Suzanne Duke Miller and husband Paul Miller of NC; two grandsons, Randy Donn Cyrus and Adam Brent Cyrus and his wife Chasity; brother, Monroe C. Jones; and six great grandchildren.
Marie was a loving Mother and Grandmother. Always a lady, always busy and extremely talented, she enjoyed visits from family and friends, taking her daily walks, decorating her home and creating a wide variety of arts and crafts projects.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Marie's memory be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25312.
You may visit Marie's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Fogarty Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019
