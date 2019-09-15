Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessed Sacrament Church
305 E St
South Charleston, WV 25303
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
305 E Street
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
305 E Street
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn (Geissinger) Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn (Geissinger) Rogers Obituary

MARILYN IRENE (GEISSINGER) ROGERS, 65, of Dunbar, passed away January 2, 2019.
She graduated from Charleston Catholic High and attended Marshall University. After graduating from J.R. Power's School of Modeling & Fashion Merchandising in Pittsburgh, Pa., she completed nursing assistant training in Bethlehem, Pa.
She is the daughter of Patricia Geissinger and the late Charles "Dick" Geissinger. She is also survived by her sons, Nicolas (Whitney) and Eric; brother, Mike; granddaughter, Layla; niece, Uma.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, with Rev. John H. Finnell officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries