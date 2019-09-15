|
MARILYN IRENE (GEISSINGER) ROGERS, 65, of Dunbar, passed away January 2, 2019.
She graduated from Charleston Catholic High and attended Marshall University. After graduating from J.R. Power's School of Modeling & Fashion Merchandising in Pittsburgh, Pa., she completed nursing assistant training in Bethlehem, Pa.
She is the daughter of Patricia Geissinger and the late Charles "Dick" Geissinger. She is also survived by her sons, Nicolas (Whitney) and Eric; brother, Mike; granddaughter, Layla; niece, Uma.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, with Rev. John H. Finnell officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019