MARILYN VORHOLT JOSLIN, 76 of Charleston, WV passed away June 20, 2019 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston, WV after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband, David Joslin; daughter, Laura Joslin, and lots of friends.
Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Wright officiating.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019