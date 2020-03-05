|
MARILYN WALLACE SAMPLES, 88, of Hurricane, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Samples family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020