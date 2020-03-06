|
MARILYN WALLACE SAMPLES, 88, of Hurricane, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Marilyn was born May 9, 1931, in the Spring Hill area of South Charleston. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Emmett and Grace A. Bowles Wallace. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James C. "Jay" Samples. Before his death in December 2019, they celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 9, 2019. Two brothers, Jack and James Wallace, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Patsy), Kathleen (Edward), and Elizabeth; twin sister, Carolyn Haney; sister, Laura McKinnon; brother, Joseph Wallace (Elizabeth).
She has 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She attended South Charleston High School and was a member of the sewing club. She and Jay were married shortly after high school and began raising a family. Moving to Pensacola, Florida, in 1958, she worked as a secretary at the local Board of Education and was instrumental in supporting her children with their activities. They moved back to West Virginia in the Summer of 1967, where she worked as a secretary at the West Virginia State Police Academy for many years.
In 1992, Jay and Marilyn returned to Florida living in The Villages at Lady Lake, Florida, where they remained for almost 20 years. While there, Marilyn was a member of the Women's Golf League and the West Virginia Club. Their final return to West Virginia occurred in 2012 to be near family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hoptry officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Hospice Care for their kindness and support.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020