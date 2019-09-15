|
MARION DAVIS BARNA passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in Deerfield Beach, Florida. She was 81 years old.
Marion was born on March 24, 1938, in Cannelton, West Virginia, to father Harry Balcom Davis and mother Katherine McCarthy Davis. She graduated from Charleston Catholic High School, before spending time at Bowling Green State University, after which she pursued her passion for dance at American Ballet Theatre in New York City.
After years as the proprietor of Lexington Academy of Dance, her career path eventually led her to adventures with the Lexington Ballet Company, the office of Governor Brereton Jones, and service as ombudswoman for residents of senior communities in Central Kentucky.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, William H. Meadows II; her second husband, Paul Herbert Barna; and her brother, Harry Davis.
She is survived by her son, William H. Meadows III, daughter-in-law Elena Meadows, and granddaughters Claire and Madeline Meadows of Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Plans for a memorial celebration of her life are pending, please email marion [email protected] for an update.
Memorial donations in her honor should be directed to the (https://act.alz.org).
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019