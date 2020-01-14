|
MARION NEAL BROWN, 80, of Bickmore entered into rest Saturday, January 10, 2020. Marion was born September 21, 1939, to the late Marvel and Laura (Burchett) Brown. He was a retired timber cutter.
Marion is survived by his Wife of 58 years Edith Rose (Bledsoe) Brown; sons, Paul and Raymond Brown of Bickmore; daughter, Kathy Foster of Bickmore; brother Brady Brown; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Holcomb Cemetery, Holcomb Hill Indore, West Virginia. Friends may send on-line condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com . Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Brown family
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020