Marion Brown Obituary
MARION NEAL BROWN, 80, of Bickmore entered into rest Saturday, January 10, 2020. Marion was born September 21, 1939, to the late Marvel and Laura (Burchett) Brown. He was a retired timber cutter.
Marion is survived by his Wife of 58 years Edith Rose (Bledsoe) Brown; sons, Paul and Raymond Brown of Bickmore; daughter, Kathy Foster of Bickmore; brother Brady Brown; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Holcomb Cemetery, Holcomb Hill Indore, West Virginia. Friends may send on-line condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com . Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Brown family
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020
