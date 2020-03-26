|
MARION "CAROL" MERZOUK, 82, passed away on March 19, 2020, in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Carol is survived by her son, Fredrick Richard Merzouk, his wife Maria, and their children Ben and Courtney of Martinsburg; and her daughter, Annette Marie Frey, and her daughter Simone and son Robin from Sutton.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Merzouk of Sutton.
Carol graduated from West Virginia University with a M.A. and from Marshall University with a B.A. in Elementary Education. Carol taught for 30 years at Birch River and Sutton Elementary Schools. She enjoyed teaching and connecting with former students and colleagues after her retirement.
Carol was very active in her family genealogy and had spent decades researching and thoroughly documenting her ancestry. She loved her big family gatherings and she especially loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed many different civic events and organizations but, most of all, she believed in helping others.
The family will be having a private family funeral in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the Greene-Robertson Funeral Home in Sutton, W.Va.; www.greene -robertsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020