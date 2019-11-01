|
MARION SUE (RAY) DAVIS, 80, of Huntington, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Baptist Church, with Rev. Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Marion was born September 18, 1939, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Charles Marvin and Anna Muriel Lanham Ray. She was a 1957 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. She graduated with her Associate degree in 1960, the last graduating class from Marshall College, and later her Bachelor's degree from Marshall University, both in Business. Marion was employed by C&O Railroad for several years and later was a realtor with Old Colony Realty, formerly Ullom Realty. In between, she devoted herself to raising their two daughters. Marion was very involved with her girls' activities including serving as Home room mom, holding several offices in the PTA and Band boosters organizations. She was a member of the former Beverly Hills Baptist Church where she was active in children's ministries and served on several other committees and joined New Baptist Church when it was formed.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald Byron Davis, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacey and Kevin Dickenson of Beckley, and Tracey and John Klein of Lancaster, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Patrick, Lucas and Daniel Dickenson and Emily, Nathan, Jyun Yuan, Joshua, Michael and Zamannii Klein, as well as her beloved Sheltie Chloe, and her precious "Adopted" sisters Ann Adkins and Linda Cummings.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Simple Faith Ranch, 3248 New Hope Road, Lancaster, SC 29720 or SimpleFaithRanch.org in support of an exhibit in Marion's honor at the Christian Farm Ministry managed by her daughter Tracey.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. beardmortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019