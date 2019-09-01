|
|
MARJORIE B. LORING, of Winfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a short illness at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
She was born March 8, 1927. Marge, Mama, Grandma or Ma, as she was known, loved her family and made sure they were fed and loved. She loved all things beautiful and had an infectious smile and laughter. Her favorite pass times were crocheting, watching football (especially Dallas Cowboys) and reading. She was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1945.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Harry Barrickman; brother, Richard; sister, MaryEllen; and the love of her life of 72 years, husband Gene.
She is survived by her children, Margene (Mike), Mark (Susan), Kim (Dick) and Sean (Carol); grandchildren; great - grandchildren; and great - great - grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
No services scheduled.
The Loring Family is being assisted by Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium of Nitro, W.Va., and you may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019