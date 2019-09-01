Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
For more information about
Marjorie Loring
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Loring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie B. Loring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie B. Loring Obituary

MARJORIE B. LORING, of Winfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a short illness at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
She was born March 8, 1927. Marge, Mama, Grandma or Ma, as she was known, loved her family and made sure they were fed and loved. She loved all things beautiful and had an infectious smile and laughter. Her favorite pass times were crocheting, watching football (especially Dallas Cowboys) and reading. She was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. She graduated from Nitro High School in 1945.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Harry Barrickman; brother, Richard; sister, MaryEllen; and the love of her life of 72 years, husband Gene.
She is survived by her children, Margene (Mike), Mark (Susan), Kim (Dick) and Sean (Carol); grandchildren; great - grandchildren; and great - great - grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
No services scheduled.
The Loring Family is being assisted by Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium of Nitro, W.Va., and you may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now