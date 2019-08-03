Home

Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church
Hurricane, WV
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church
Hurricane, WV
Marjorie Lee Litton

Marjorie Lee Litton Obituary

MARJORIE LEE LITTON, 84, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019, at her home.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Gunnoe and Bertha Lee Higginbotham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter; Stacy; siblings, Myrtle Leach, Violet Goff, Helen Walz and Johnny Higginbotham.
Marjorie was a loving Christian wife and mother. She read her bible daily and loved to be useful at her church, Teays Valley Missionary Baptist. From vacation bible school, to church plays, she always said, if there was something worth doing, it was worth doing right. That was how she lived her life; serving the Lord, caring for her family and helping families find their homes as a real estate agent. We are going to miss her, but are comforted with the assurance that we will be together again in Heaven with our Lord.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Romie Edward Litton; daughter, Cathy Landers of Winfield; grandsons, Joshua Landers (Kara) of Hurricane and Aaron Landers of Winfield; great-granddaughters; Natalee and Rebekah; brother, Ray Higginbotham; and his special friend, Sandra Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane, with Dr. John D. Smith and Pastor Chad Estep officiating. A private burial will be held at later date at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Sunday at the church.
You may share memories of Marjorie by visiting her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Litton family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
