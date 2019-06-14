

MARJORIE MAXINE BROWN, 86, of Dunbar, received her heavenly wings with her loved ones standing around her on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

She was born on January 28, 1933, in Charleston, to the late Ralph and Rachel Spangler.

Maxine was a lifetime member of the Dunbar First Baptist Church. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star, Dunbar Chapter 133, and was a den mother to the Cub Scouts.

She is reunited once again in Heaven with her husband, Walter. She was a wonderful mom and devoted her life to her family. She is loved by many and will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Butch Brown and wife LouAnn of Dunbar, John Brown and wife Tamra of Dunbar; daughter, Nancy Cox and husband John of Dunbar; brother, Michael Spangler and wife Barbara of Rand; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at Dunbar First Baptist Church, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Dunbar First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , 162 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or the , 1700 MacCorkle Ave. SE, 3rd floor, Charleston, WV 25314.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary