MARJORIE "JEAN" WHITE, 86, of Smithers, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gae Gillespie.

Jean worked at Big Star in Spencer for many years, prior to that she was a clerk for HP stores, She was a former member of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennell W. White, who passed in 1995; sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Gail Imblum; and brother-in-law, Paul Harrison.

She is survived by her daughter, Frances Anderson of Glendale, Ariz.; two sons, Bennell "Benny" (Bonnie) White of Bruceton Mills and Dencil (George Gangloff) White of Palm Springs, Calif.; sister, Betty Harrison of Gauley Bridge; grandchildren, Steven (Jessica) White, David (Shannon) White, Ashley (Kevin) Sauro, Jason (Teresa) Anderson and Brian Anderson; 11 great - grandchildren; and many more family and friends who will miss her dearly.

The body will be cremated and laid to rest in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va.

You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements for the White family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary