MARK A. GRANT, 60, of Hugheston, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at CAMC General Division Charleston.
Mark was a Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church in Smithers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Grant.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Amy Y. Rucker Grant; and Children, Sharon Grant, Zachary and Michael Grant, and step son, Shane Overbaugh; brother, Frank Grant; sister, Tia Brackenrich Walsh; three Grandchildren, Oden, Haven, and Waylon; and host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with Rev: Chester Bird officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the Funeral Home on Saturday January 4. Burial will follow the Services in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Grant family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020