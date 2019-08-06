|
|
MARK REDMAN Mark Allan Redman, 52, of Cross Lanes, passed away early Friday morning after a long fight with a neurological disease.
He leaves behind a loving family who will honor his enduring memory. Mark is the son of Joseph and June Redman, the husband to Cecilia Redman, and father of Joshua Redman, Jacob Redman, Kaitlin Redman, and Daniel Snodgrass. Mark is survived by his siblings Dan Redman and wife, Marsha of Fort Mill, S.C., his sister Barbara Kirk and husband James, Hurricane, W.V., his sister Sharon Watkins and husband Ronald of Nitro, W.V., and Tom Redman of Hurricane, W.V.
Mark was an avid Mountaineer football and basketball fan. He was also a member of the Harper Memorial Gospel Tabernacle. Mark was a hardworking person, caring husband and father.
A service celebrating the life of Mark will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Friends and family of Mark are welcome to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019