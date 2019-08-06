Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Redman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allan Redman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Allan Redman Obituary

MARK REDMAN Mark Allan Redman, 52, of Cross Lanes, passed away early Friday morning after a long fight with a neurological disease.
He leaves behind a loving family who will honor his enduring memory. Mark is the son of Joseph and June Redman, the husband to Cecilia Redman, and father of Joshua Redman, Jacob Redman, Kaitlin Redman, and Daniel Snodgrass. Mark is survived by his siblings Dan Redman and wife, Marsha of Fort Mill, S.C., his sister Barbara Kirk and husband James, Hurricane, W.V., his sister Sharon Watkins and husband Ronald of Nitro, W.V., and Tom Redman of Hurricane, W.V.
Mark was an avid Mountaineer football and basketball fan. He was also a member of the Harper Memorial Gospel Tabernacle. Mark was a hardworking person, caring husband and father.
A service celebrating the life of Mark will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Friends and family of Mark are welcome to visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now