|
|
MARK D. JOSLIN SR., 64, of St. Albans, was called home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at University of Kentucky Healthcare. He was a resident of St. Albans.
He was born August 17, 1955, in Charleston, to the late Quentin Skeno Joslin and Wilma Eleanor Joslin. He is also preceded in death by his beloved brother, Ricky Joslin.
Mark served 12 years in the Army with a decorated military career as 82nd Airborne Infantry. He was awarded many prestigious awards during his career. He also served in the National Guard, Charleston. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Route Carrier after 25 years. He was a very loved husband, father, son, brother and a beloved friend.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Connie Joslin; son, Mark Douglas Joslin Jr. of St. Albans; step-son, Phil Calfee (Leslie) of Charleston; sister, Carol Joslin of Teays Valley; sister-in-law, Wilma Joslin, of Charleston; brothers, Tracy Joslin (Kelli) of Charleston, Scott Joslin (Lois) of Charleston, Skip Joslin (Sue Ann) of Ripley; grandchildren, Isaiah and Makayah Calfee, Sarah Catherine Kinison.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Tracy Joslin officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
You may visit Mark's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Joslin family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019