Deal Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1401 Kanawha St
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-6000
Mark Daniel Kisamore


1959 - 2019
Mark Daniel Kisamore Obituary
Our beloved brother, MARK DANIEL KISAMORE, 59, of Pliny, entered into Heaven on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Mark was born in Charleston, on December 13, 1959. His parents, Ernest and
Stella Adkins Kisamore; sister, Barbara Adkins Markham; brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) Connolly; and niece, Ashley Robinson, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Kisamore; son, Todd Kisamore; grandson, Porter Kisamore; sisters, Linda Adkins (Gary) Robinson and Joyce Adkins Connolly; nephews, Gary-Gig-Robinson, Jeff (Becky) Robinson, Bryan (Traci) Markham, and Stephen (Ashley) Connolly; nieces, Sabrina Fauver and Kim Hartman, and numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, great nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., lovingly cared for Mark in his passing.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
