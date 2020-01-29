Home

MARK DANIEL SAMPLES, 53, of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Cunningham Memorial Park, Upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Samples family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
