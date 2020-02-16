|
On February 12, 2020, we celebrated home MARK EDWARD HOLTSCLAW, surrounded by singing family.
Mark Edward Holtsclaw, 83, was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Della Holtsclaw; brothers, Luke, Kenneth, Dave, Billy, and Tommy.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Holtsclaw; children, Sherri and Mark Milam, and Carrie Beth and Jeff Hunter; grandchildren, Brittany and John Ellis, Lauryn Hunter, Kayla and Nick Carver, Nick Hunter, Mckensie and Kyle Revis; great-grandchildren, Bayler Graham, Mason Alexander, Easton Emerson, Callan John, Sadie Diane, and Cannon Ray; sisters, Pauline Shands and Sue Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. We were also blessed to have Linda and Skip living in our home for a short period of time and Mark was an honorary Grandpa to many local kids.
He was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and song leader at Witcher Baptist Church for over 50 years.
He was a 1955 graduate of DuPont High School and was a four-year veteran and First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He retired from the former C&P Telephone after 35 years and enjoyed his retirement years playing the game of golf, while making numerous friendships on his golf trips down South.
He was a member and past President of the Kanawha Valley Football Officials Association and was honored to receive the Best Official Award in 1978 and The Carl Walker Award in 2001. His crew was chosen to officiate the 2009 State Football Championship game. He was instrumental in developing the area's first midget league football program, the Belle Bulldogs, where he served as League President and football coach. He was so honored to spend many years with the young men here in our community, not only teaching football, but teaching so many life principles.
In honor of Mark's dedication to midget league football, please consider a donation to our current local midget football program, Eastern Kanawha Cougars. Donations can be mailed to Rick Green, Treasurer of Eastern Kanawha Cougars, 24 Shoemaker Lane, Charleston,WV 25311.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Witcher Baptist Church, with Pastor Jonathan Eubank and Pastor Bernard Toppings officiating. Interment will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 17, at the church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mountaineer Home Care, Kanawha Hospice and the Hubbard Hospice House for their wonderful care of Pops and treating us like family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020