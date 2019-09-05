|
|
MARK EDWARD SLACK, 68, of Elkview, passed from this life on to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born at home in Blue Creek on July 22, 1951, the youngest son of Luther P. and Madeline (Moles) Slack. He was a graduate of the 1969 class of Herbert Hoover High School and was so happy he was able to attend his 50-year class reunion in August. He worked for the C&P Telephone Company and the Bell Atlantic for over 30 years before retiring at the age of 49.
He was an avid turkey and deer hunter and also loved to fish. Mark never met a stranger. He really enjoyed getting together with his friends for lunch or listening to music on Friday night at the Elkview Community Center. He especially liked listening to Joe sing. He also loved to bowl and was President of his League at Venture Lanes for over 35 years.
He was a master craftsman and was proud to have not only built his own home over 40 years ago but also help Eric and Lora build theirs. He always said he was a "Jack of all Trades, but the Master of None."
He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Robert William "Robbie" Slack; parents, Luther and Madeline Slack; brother and his wife, Larry and Tamara Slack; infant brother, Henry; and great-niece, Christina Slack.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Ann (Jones) Slack; devoted son, Eric W. Slack and wife Lora, who he considered a daughter; brother, Ray (Darlene); sister, Sue Facemyer (Eugene); host of extended family and friends and "adopted" sons, Scott Slack and Greg Taylor.
To each one who prayed for him, came to visit, called to check on him or brought food, we thank you. You made him feel so loved.
There will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019