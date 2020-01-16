|
MARK ELLIOTT HORWICH, of Spencer, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, in a Line of Duty Death accident while responding to a structure fire with Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department. He was 51 years old.
Mark was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on January 22, 1968, the son of Deanna Dean (Johnson) Horwich Caniglia of Ocala, Fla., and the late Bruce T. Horwich.
In addition to his mother, Mark is survived by his wife, Sarah Ferrell Horwich, and their daughter, Genevieve Horwich, of Spencer, W.Va.; his son, Pierce Horwich and daughter Leven Horwich of Papillion, Neb.; step-father, Larry Caniglia of Ocala, Fla.; sister, Julie (Larry) Widman of Lincoln, Neb.; sister, Suzanne (Darren Cowen) Horwich of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Danny (Katie) Horwich of Villa Park, Calif.; sister, Kristi Rhoads of Belleville, Ill.; sister, Jill (Kevin) Chavez of Clearwater, Fla.; special family member, Anna Martinez of Spearfish, S.D.; as well as nephews, nieces, extended family, and his many brothers and sisters in the fire service.
In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his step-father, Harold "Skee" Fisher.
Mark graduated from Westside High School in Omaha, Neb., with the class of 1986 and then went on to earn an Associate of Science degree in Mathematics from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. Mark was a software developer since 1996 and in 2010 founded Fire Station Software, which markets software to fire departments. He was employed by the Roane County Board of Education in Spencer, W.Va., as a Technology Systems Specialist.
Mark's fire service career spanned 18 years. He became a firefighter in 2001, shortly after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, because he felt strongly about giving back and protecting his community. Mark was a member of and Captain at the Boys Town Fire Department, Boys Town, Neb., from 2001 until moving to West Virginia in December 2015. He became a member of the Spencer-Roane Volunteer Fire Department in January 2016 and a member of the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department in September 2017, where he served as Training Officer at both departments. Mark's many certifications included EMT-B, Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer I, Hazmat, Emergency Vehicle Operations, First Aid/CPR. Mark had just completed the exam for Fire Officer II the morning of his death. Mark was a principle member of the NFPA 901 (Fire Reporting FIP-AAA) committee. In June 2017, he was invited to and attended the National Fire Protection Associations's Big Data Summit in Quincy, Mass., representing his software company.
Mark was an extremely loyal and dedicated man. He loved his wife and children dearly. There is nothing he would not do for them. He took great pride in his accomplishments within the fire service and with his business, however he was never boastful. If you needed something done, you only had to ask Mark once and he would do it. He valued helping other people and enjoyed solving problems. He was a whiz at math and computers and could solve a Rubik's cube within seconds. He loved hiking in the Colorado Rockies and Appalachian Mountains. He was a big Stephen King and Star Wars fan and enjoyed woodworking and completing household projects in his spare time.
Service, with Full Firefighter's Honors, will be held at noon Saturday, January 18, at the Roane County High School, Spencer, with the Rev. George A. Chandler officiating. Mark will be laid to rest during a private graveside service at the Ferrell Cemetery, along Route 36 in Looneyville, W.Va.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at the high school.
Condolences may be expressed at www.taylor funeralhomeinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020