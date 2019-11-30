Home

Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Mark Jamison Hall Obituary
MARK JAMISON HALL, 61, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio. Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred. Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019
