Mr. MARK M. EASTON, 60, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019.Mark was born October 1, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Dudley and Judith Easton.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He continued to serve his country and fellow veterans with a career at the Huntington VA Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Scott Easton.

Survivors include his spiritual daughter, Jessica (Christopher) Lemon; spiritual grandchildren, Madison Lemon, Noah Lemon and Grace Lemon; brother, Paul Dudley (Wendy) Easton; and sisters, Cheryl DeeAnn (Britt) Day and Charmarie (Todd) Adkins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Bridge of Faith Fellowship Church in Nitro, W.Va., with Pastor Dakota Kelly officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va.

Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, July 9, at the Bridge of Faith Fellowship Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bridge of Faith Fellowship Youth Ministry.

Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Easton and his family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019