|
|
MARK SCOTT WILCOX, 68 years old, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was born on August 14, 1951, in New Martinsville, W.Va., to Jack and the late Patti Wilcox. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Rick Wilcox.
Mark was a graduate from University of Charleston and West Virginia State University where he studied Radiology Technology and Business.
Mark served as the Director of Medical Imaging at Charleston Area Medical Center for 25 years and for Thomas Health System for 17 years. He was a mentor and loved by all of his employees. Mark served as President for two terms for the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists (WVSRT), he was honored for his service and leadership as a lifetime member. In 1977, Mark started the Licensure for the Radiologist Technologist for the State of West Virginia.
Marked loved his family first, but his second loves were woodworking and golf. He built his Granddaughters a special playhouse in their backyard that they still enjoy very much. He loved spending time with his father, Jack, and brother, Rick, and after the death of their mother in 1992, they all took up the game of golf and met often at GreenHills Country Club in Mineral Wells, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Wilcox, and son, Chad Wilcox of Charleston, W.Va.; father, Jack Wilcox, Charleston, W.Va.; and sister, Rita Bridgeman (Gene), Wheeling W.Va. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Haley (10) and Ashley (6) of Charleston.
A celebration of Mark's life will be planned at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of followers, donations in his name can be made to the WVSRT by emailing at WVSRT.com@gmail or to the .
Memories of Mark may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston, W.Va., is honored to be assisting the family at this time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020