|
|
MARK WAYNE BROYLES, 43, of St. Albans, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospitals, South Charleston.
Mark was a mechanic at the St. Albans Pennzoil. He was a member of the Twin City Bible Church, Nitro, and was a graduate of St. Albans High School.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Maisie Broyles and Valkarie Broyles; parents, Calvin and Janet Broyles; sister, Tonya Helper; brother, Matthew Broyles. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Twin City Bible Church, Nitro, with Pastor Ray Witmer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time at the church.
You may visit Mark's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Broyles family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019