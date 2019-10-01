Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
(304) 372-2081
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark White Obituary
MARK VAN WHITE, 58, of Ripley, WV, passed away September 29, 2019 at his home following a sudden illness.
He was born November 11, 1960, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Nancy Sue (Murphy) White and Robert Allen White of Vancouver, WA.
He was a retired office manager and carpet installer for Schultz Carpet in South Charleston, WV. He enjoyed video games, reading and comic books.
Survivors in addition to his father include his brothers, Tom White of Ripley and Robert Allen White IV, of Kenna; sisters, Vonna Smith-Kadell and Barbara Ellen Monk both of Charleston; nephew, Hunter White of Ripley, WV; former sister-in-law, Diana Lea White.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now