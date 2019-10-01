|
MARK VAN WHITE, 58, of Ripley, WV, passed away September 29, 2019 at his home following a sudden illness.
He was born November 11, 1960, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Nancy Sue (Murphy) White and Robert Allen White of Vancouver, WA.
He was a retired office manager and carpet installer for Schultz Carpet in South Charleston, WV. He enjoyed video games, reading and comic books.
Survivors in addition to his father include his brothers, Tom White of Ripley and Robert Allen White IV, of Kenna; sisters, Vonna Smith-Kadell and Barbara Ellen Monk both of Charleston; nephew, Hunter White of Ripley, WV; former sister-in-law, Diana Lea White.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: castofuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 1, 2019