MARLEEN SEESE, 84, of Elkview, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, after a short illness.
She was a member of Park Avenue Church of Christ, Charleston. Marleen was a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County for more than 30 years; and a member of GFWC where she held several positions for the Elk Valley Women's Club and at the state level. Marleen helped to maintained the Little Libraries in the community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Seese; parents, Hobert Dotson and Helen Isner; and brother, Orman Dotson.
Marleen is survived by son, Jim (Sherri) Seese; daughters, Candie (Chris) Rader; Carrie (Marty) Grimm; sisters, Merleen Ray, Margie (Bud) Leggett; grandchildren, Tyler (Valarie ) Rader, Jordan Rader, Jacob Grimm, Jessica (Sutton) Collins, Jared Grimm, and Kyle Seese; brother-in-law, Mike Merritt; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Dotson, Addilee Seese.
Service will be 12 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Hafer Funeral Home, with Minister Mark Mitchell officiating. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. at the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery, Ellenboro. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019