MARLENA KAY COOPER, 34, of Charleston, passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mom, Dollie Cooper; her father, Montie Ray Cooper; siblings, Charles Zornes, Montie Ray Cooper Jr., Geraldine Meade; nephew, Boogaman. She is survived by her past love, John Moore; her six children; a host of friends; several nieces and nephews. A candle light vigil will be held at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Shawnee Park, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020