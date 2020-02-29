Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlena Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlena Kay Cooper

Send Flowers
Marlena Kay Cooper Obituary
MARLENA KAY COOPER, 34, of Charleston, passed away at Thomas Memorial Hospital February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mom, Dollie Cooper; her father, Montie Ray Cooper; siblings, Charles Zornes, Montie Ray Cooper Jr., Geraldine Meade; nephew, Boogaman. She is survived by her past love, John Moore; her six children; a host of friends; several nieces and nephews. A candle light vigil will be held at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Shawnee Park, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -