Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Central Church of Christ
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
North Central Church of Christ
Marlin Wayne Harless


1956 - 2019
Marlin Wayne Harless Obituary

MARLIN WAYNE HARLESS, 63, of Zionsville, Ind., passed away October 21, 2019.
Wayne was born in Fort Belvoir, Va., to Marlin Lonard and Virginia Elizabeth (Pittman) Harless. Mr. Harless was a retired commercial real estate entrepreneur and was a member of the North Central Church of Christ.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Marlin Harless.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary L. (Brock) Harless; his daughter, Lauren Harless; his mother, Virginia E. Harless; and siblings, Jonathan (Karyn) Harless, Rebecca (Donnie) Vint and Wanda (Ezra) Kidd.
Online condolences and a video may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, at North Central Church of Christ, with calling one hour prior to the service.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Family Memorial Gardens in Madison, W.Va.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
