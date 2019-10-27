|
|
MARLIN WAYNE HARLESS, 63, of Zionsville, Ind., passed away October 21, 2019.
Wayne was born in Fort Belvoir, Va., to Marlin Lonard and Virginia Elizabeth (Pittman) Harless. Mr. Harless was a retired commercial real estate entrepreneur and was a member of the North Central Church of Christ.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Marlin Harless.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary L. (Brock) Harless; his daughter, Lauren Harless; his mother, Virginia E. Harless; and siblings, Jonathan (Karyn) Harless, Rebecca (Donnie) Vint and Wanda (Ezra) Kidd.
Online condolences and a video may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, at North Central Church of Christ, with calling one hour prior to the service.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Family Memorial Gardens in Madison, W.Va.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019