MARNETTA "NETTA" HARPER, 83, of Handley, W.Va., departed this life, January 17, 2020, with the memory of Psalms 23.
She was born July 3, 1936, to the late Alfred and Louise Martin of London, W.Va.
Netta was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Louise Martin; three brothers, Alfred Martin, Edward Martin and Nathaniel Martin; two sisters, Ella Davis and Olivia Boone; and son, Glen Conliffe.
Netta leaves to cherish her memory, husband, William Harper; brother, Chris Martin, London, W.Va.; sister, Lillian Sanders, Staten Island, N.Y.; three sons, Gregory (Debra) Conliffe, Institute, W.Va., Anthony Conliffe, Winfield, W.Va., and Walker Conliffe Jr., Montgomery, W.Va.; daughter, Sheree Nelson, Knoxville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; nine great - grandchildren; eight great - great - grandchildren; special aunt, Bea; sister-in-law, Bessie Martin, Fayetteville, N.C., and a host nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be noon Saturday, January 25, at First Missionary Baptist Church, London, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va.
Arrangements are entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca, Charleston, W.Va. To extend condolences to the family, visit Marnetta's online tribute wall at www.callenderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020