MARSHALL VERNEL STRAWTHER, 68, of St. Albans, passed away on November 14, 2019, at South Charleston Hospice Medical Center.
Born on October 22, 1951, in St. Albans, Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Golden Vernel Strawther and Blanche Leonard Strawther. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Goldie Ann Strawther Carter and Curtis Leon Strawther.
Marshall was a graduate of St. Albans High School. He worked as a Business Entrepreneur and Occupational Health Care Provider for many years. He held a position as a Staff Sergeant in the Special Forces Group Airborne and was a parachutist in the WV Army National Guard until he became a Retired Officer of the U.S. Reserve.
Marshall never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Marshall is survived by his children: Golden Vernel Strawther II, Marcella Goldie Ann Strawther Henry (Ronald), Marshall Vernel Strawther Jr., and Jessica Lynn Strawther Cottrell (Tom); five sisters, Doris Smith of Institute, Fatiema Wilkerson (Walter) of Dunbar, Barbara Evans of Fayetteville, Ga., Nachette Classens (Anver) of Charlotte, N.C. and Karen Lucas (Sherman) of Fayetteville, Ga; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Services will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at 12 Noon on Friday, November 22, with the Rev. Dr. Michael A. Poke Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute. Visiting time for friends and family will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca Street, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019