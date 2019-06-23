

MARTHA (HUGHES) CALLAWAY, 101, of St. Albans, formerly of Beckley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Brookdale Charleston Gardens, Charleston.

She was born at Beckley to the late James David and Amelia Small Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clinton Callaway, and several sisters and brothers.

Martha retired from Dr. Pepper / 7Up Bottling Company. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Beckley and later transferred her membership to the First Baptist Church of St. Albans. She taught Sunday school classes, was the superintendent of the Juniors Department, very active in the ABWM and was a member of the Gideon's Auxiliary and one of the oldest members of the Gideon's serving since the mid 50s.

Surviving are her loving son and daughter-in-law, Dick and Libby Callaway; granddaughters, Amy Wagner (John) and Teresa Warner (Michael); seven great - grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from the Beckley area from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

A celebration of Martha's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Mausoleum Chapel of Peace # 2, 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley, with Pastor Doc Adkins officiating. Entombment will follow the service.

There will be an additional memorial service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans, with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating.

The family will receive friends from the St. Albans area from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gideon's International, In Memory of Martha H. Callaway, P.O. Box 731, St. Albans, WV 25177.

