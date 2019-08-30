|
MARTHA CARROLL, 91, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Born March 26, 1928, in Greenview, she was a daughter of the late Oliver C. and Myrtle Pauley Ball. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lana Clark; husband, Donald Carroll; stepsons, Donnie and Billy Carroll; one sister and three brothers.
Martha was a nursing assistant for many years at CAMC Hospitals and was a member of Evergreen Hills Baptist Church, Culloden. She loved to quilt and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, Diana Cole (Jim) of Hurricane, Kathy "KP" Boland of South Charleston; sons, Morris "Chuck" Price of Charleston, Charles William Price Jr. (Beth) of Alabama; stepson, David Carroll (Paula) of Indiana; brother, Silman Ball of South Carolina; grandchildren, Troy Whitaker, Bill Whitaker Jr., Gene Bias Jr., Jacob Price and Jamie Miller, as well as several step-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Jackie Clark and her son Rev. Charles William Price Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
