Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Carroll


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Carroll Obituary

MARTHA CARROLL, 91, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Born March 26, 1928, in Greenview, she was a daughter of the late Oliver C. and Myrtle Pauley Ball. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lana Clark; husband, Donald Carroll; stepsons, Donnie and Billy Carroll; one sister and three brothers.
Martha was a nursing assistant for many years at CAMC Hospitals and was a member of Evergreen Hills Baptist Church, Culloden. She loved to quilt and was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, Diana Cole (Jim) of Hurricane, Kathy "KP" Boland of South Charleston; sons, Morris "Chuck" Price of Charleston, Charles William Price Jr. (Beth) of Alabama; stepson, David Carroll (Paula) of Indiana; brother, Silman Ball of South Carolina; grandchildren, Troy Whitaker, Bill Whitaker Jr., Gene Bias Jr., Jacob Price and Jamie Miller, as well as several step-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Jackie Clark and her son Rev. Charles William Price Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Martha with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Carroll family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now