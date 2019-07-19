MARTHA E. (SKEENS) BOSWELL, 97, of Ripley, passed away July 16, 2019, at Eldercare Health and Rehabilitation Center of Ripley following a long illness.

She was born January 22, 1922, at Belgrove, Jackson County, a daughter and last surviving child of the late Archie and Lizzie Casto Skeens. She was a Homemaker and retired School Cook for Jackson County Schools. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church and former member for 78 years at the Parchment Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Betty French of Ripley and Charles (Gayle) Boswell of Blacklick, OH; grandchildren, James Boswell of Marietta, GA, Katie (Paul) Boswell Baker of Vernon, CT, Tara French (Andy) Rake of Ripley, Shannon (Carrie) Boswell of Davenport, FL, and Robert Boswell of Columbus, OH; great - grandchildren, Dustin (Keri) Boswell, Joshua Boswell, Meghan Boswell, Samantha Hatcher (Chris) Casto, Alyssa and Emma Barnette, Parker and Myah Boswell; great - great - grandchildren, Jaxon and Bryce Hudnall and Roselyn Boswell. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, A. Wade Boswell; children, Deloris Boswell, Gilbert Boswell and Austin Boswell; grandchildren, Allen and Nicole Boswell; siblings, Everett, Orville and Clarence Skeens, Beulah Hickman, Belle Parsons and two younger siblings.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va., with Leonard Kessel officiating. Burial will be in the Given Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation in Martha's memory to the Given Cemetery Fund, c/o Jeanette Pritt, 4681 Shamblin Run Road, Given, WV 25245.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 19 to July 21, 2019