MARTHA F. BRADLEY, 82, of Charleston, passed away peacefully at Hubbard Hospice House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Surviving are brothers, Richard Bradley of West Virginia and Ira (Joy) Bradley of North Carolina; sister, Linda King of Sissonville; several nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020