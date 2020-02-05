|
|
MARTHA JANE WILLIAMS, 91, of Charleston, departed this life February 3, 2020.
Martha Jane was born February 22, 1928, in Spencer, and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wines.
She attended Stonewall Jackson High School, where she was a cheerleader, class president and played girls basketball. She was also Miss Stonewall Jackson. She attended Fairfax Hall Junior College in Waynesboro, Virginia, where she studied business and took art as an elective. Aside from being a mother and homemaker, she worked outside the home at various secretarial jobs. Her favorite was a position at the Bank of West Virginia where she assisted the president.
She and her husband, Curtis "Burr" Williams, traveled extensively throughout the decades and enjoyed being together. When she lost her husband of 63 years and the love of her life, she turned to painting as a way to fill her time. She joined Allied Artists of West Virginia at the age of 82. She was a charter member of the Midland Garden Club and was active at the First Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Ted; and her sisters, Betty June Pettit and Dr. Mildred Graham.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce W. Davis; three grandchildren, Kim Haas and her husband Buddy, Dale Davis and his wife Julie, and Jo Beth Keffer and her husband Dustin; eight great - grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a close family friend and caregiver, Helen Wilson; and several nieces and nephews, in particular, Nan Ford and her husband Ralph.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, W, Charleston, WV 25387 or the , P.O. Box 12110, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020