MARTHA JEAN QUICK CARDOT, age 79, of Beverly, West Virginia, died on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Mardi was born in Elkins, West Virginia on November 1, 1939. She was the oldest daughter of the late Ralph Harding Quick and the late Margaret Jean Morrison Quick. Her early years were spent in Durbin, Lesage and Charleston, WV. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1957. A diligent student and talented singer Mardi attended Maryville College and graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1962 where she majored in Education and sang in the campus choir. The love of faith, education, music and nature would accompany her during her entire life.
In August 1963 Mardi married Richard W. Cardot at 1st Presbyterian Church, Charleston, WV, whom she met while singing in the chancel choir. In 1969 Mardi and Richard returned to Randolph County where they made a home. A lifelong educator, Mardi taught in Kanawha, Monongalia and Randolph Counties for a total of 32 years.
Mardi's life was a demonstration of love for family, faith and community. A Presbyterian by profession, she was an ordained Ruling Elder who served the church in many capacities including sessional committees, pastoral search committees and Sunday School teaching. She was active in community theatre, Forest Festival Committees including Assistant to the Queen's department. She loved music, singing, playing cards with "The Bridge Club," and keeping up on the accomplishments of her students. Mardi placed great value in her involvement in the Order of the Eastern Star and was a life member of the Tiskelwah Chapter No. 45.
Mardi's life is an ongoing legacy to her family, friends and students. She would still challenge us to put down roots and commit ourselves to God-given passions. She was a teacher-at-heart from her earliest days in a 2-room school in Lesage and taught long after her retirement from the Randolph County Schools. Her students will remember National Pickle Day, "sounding it out," "taking a minute to think about it," and "Can you think of that another way?" Her warm smile, kind spirit, quick wit and beautiful voice will long be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Mardi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard W. Cardot; three children, Guy Richard Cardot (Aimee) of Beverly, WV, Maria Louise Cardot Lane (Tim) of Montpelier, VA, Margaret Anne Cardot (Mike) of Richmond, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Elise, Richie, Sam, Isaac, Max, Henry and Nora; one sister Mary Ellen Dawkins (Bill); one nephew, John Walton Reynolds; one niece, Rebecca Reynolds Heath; and one uncle, Robert Morrison.
Friends are invited to gather at the Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church for visitation on Saturday, August 31 from 1:30 until 3 p.m. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 3 p.m. with a time for fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Beverly Bookmobile, c/o Beverly Elementary School, 505 Main St., Beverly, WV 26253.
The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Martha Jean Cardot. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
