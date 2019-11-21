|
MARTHA LEE (MEDLEY) LOWRY departed this life on November 13, 2019.
She was born Martha Lee Mace in Charleston, W.Va., on November 3, 1934. She was a graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 1952. She was a member of Southridge Church of God. Martha operated the Putnam Tire Company and later worked at the Teays Valley Tire Company. She owned and operated the Face and Nail Studio, located in Hurricane, W.Va. In the 1960s, she was runner-up in the Mrs. West Virginia Contest.
For 53 years, Martha was a caregiver for her daughter, Vicki, who suffered from cerebral palsy.
Martha was preceded in death by her two children, Chris Medley and Vicki Medley.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Randy Lowry; grandson, Kaden Medley; daughter-in-law, Kathy Medley; step daughters, Phyllis Lowry, Patricia Lowry and Rebecca Telford; god daughter, Tracy Holmes-Griffe; nephew, Gary Medley; and cousin, Norma McDowell.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends and anyone who knew her.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019