Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Lorraine Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Lorraine Davis Obituary

Mrs. MARTHA LORRAINE DAVIS, 73, of Bancroft, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Lorraine is retired from the Putnam Public Service District and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard W. Price; mother, Dorothy Rose; father, Wallace Price; and step-father, Elmer O. Lindsey.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Chester; son, Robert and his wife Carrie Davis of Hurricane; and two grandchildren, Grace Davis of Hurricane and Josh Davis of Harrisburg, PA.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Chapin officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2219 22nd Street, Nitro, WV 25143.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is honored to serve the Davis Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now