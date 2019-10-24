|
|
Mrs. MARTHA LORRAINE DAVIS, 73, of Bancroft, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Lorraine is retired from the Putnam Public Service District and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard W. Price; mother, Dorothy Rose; father, Wallace Price; and step-father, Elmer O. Lindsey.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Chester; son, Robert and his wife Carrie Davis of Hurricane; and two grandchildren, Grace Davis of Hurricane and Josh Davis of Harrisburg, PA.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Chapin officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2219 22nd Street, Nitro, WV 25143.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is honored to serve the Davis Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019