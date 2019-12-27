|
MARTHA "MARTY" (MORRISON) MOORE POLON, 74, of Sutton, passed away December 23, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa.
She was born March 4, 1945, in Sutton, a daughter of the late Robert J. Morrison and Ruth Bowermaster Morrison. In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her son, James Robert "Jim Bob" Moore.
Right after high school, Marty received an Associate Degree in Business. She worked as a real estate agent for 40-plus years. She enjoyed being a hostess at PJ Berry's and Stillwaters Restaurant at Stonewall Resort. Most recently, she was the bartender at Pete's Bait Ranch. When she was not working, she loved playing Dominos and cooking. She loved to read novels by James Patterson and John Grisham. Marty was a Presbyterian by faith.
Marty was a classy lady and spent time caring for her family. She will be deeply missed.
Marty will be fondly remembered by her daughter, Amy Moore (Danny) of Sutton; brothers, Alpheus "Bo" Morrison (Rose) of Oak Hill; sisters, Marianna Morrison of Sutton and Barbara Jordan (John David) of Sutton; grandchildren, Alex Valdivieso (Ali), Layni Valdivieso (Clayton), Jazmine Valdivieso (Josh), Kara Martines (Derrick), Cameron Martines (Lauren). She will also be remembered by her several great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews that were all very dear to her heart.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va., with Reverend Doug Smailes officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Following services, Marty will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Just One Generation (Cat Rescue), c/o Sally Stewart, 4397 Elk River Road, Frametown, WV 26623.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 27, 2019