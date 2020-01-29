Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
Martin Victor "Mario" Preiser
1962 - 2020


1962 - 2020
MARTIN VICTOR "MARIO" PREISER, 57, of Scott Depot, passed away on January 26, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was born a son to Lina A. Childers of Eleanor and the late Victor Preiser on September 29, 1962. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Michael.
Mario enjoyed working at the dog track and was highly regarded in the Denta Bushido Kai dojo as a 7th degree black belt.
Surviving Mario is his best dog friend, Ruffie; his wife, Linda F. Dudding Preiser; daughter, Kathryn Walker, and her son, Dylan Harris of Scott Depot; his brothers, Allen Preiser of Campbells Creek, John Preiser of Eleanor and Victor Presier of Scott Depot.
Funeral service for Mario will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Kevin Lee Farmer officiating. Burial will following in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Scott Depot.
Friends may visit the family an hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
You may share memories of Mario by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Preiser family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020
