MARVELEAN HARPER, the best Mommy ever, and a resident of South Charleston passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family at Thomas Memorial Hospice House.
Marvelean is survived by her husband of 69 years, Neil Harper, Sr. and her sons Neil Harper Jr., Scott Harper (Annette), daughters Tamra Smith (Marty) and Julie Nelson (Mark), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by, Father Hood Lawson and Mother Leana Lawson, son Jerry Neil Harper, daughter Cathy Moss, and daughter-in-law Sandy Harper.
Marvelean was born in Hazard County, Kentucky on October 27, 1936. Before she had children she worked as a waitress and became one of the first female managers for Shoney's various restaurants. In the midst of raising five children she found time to join a weekly bowling league in which she excelled greatly enjoyed. Her other great loves were her pets, Dusty and Smokey. She will be immensely missed by all who loved her.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held Wednesday at Tyler Mt Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Good Shepherd Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 24, 2020