MARVIN "AL" OLIVE, of Blythe, Ga., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at EAMC in Fort Gordon, Ga.
He was born in West Virginia to the late Shelby Olive and Icie Olive. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Merle Olive, and sisters, Pat Williams and Linda Drake.
Marvin was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He served six campaigns in Vietnam, survived two helicopter crashes as a door gunner, drove tanks, and returned to the U.S. to become a drill sergeant. He was a highly decorated veteran, being awarded with two Bronze Stars, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm medal, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal (1st OLC), and many more. He later retired from the Pepsi Cola company.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda (Phillips) Olive; son, Shelby Allan Olive; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Wheeler; brothers, Rex (Patty) Olive and Frank (Nancy) Olive; sisters, Marie Bates, Mary (Robert) Delgado; grandsons, Austin, Chance, Daniel, and AJ, along with many nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Jerry Young officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020